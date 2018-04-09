Plans underway for Rescue Day 2018

Plans are underway for Rescue Day 2018 with this year’s 10th anniversary event shaping up to be the biggest and best yet.

The event, the biggest of its kind in the country, attracts thousands of people to the Isle and will take place on Saturday July 7 at 7 Lakes Country Park in Crowle.

Rescue Day 2017

The event showcases the work that the 999 and rescue services do and allows people to engage with the staff who serve and protect us around the clock.

The day is organised by a team comprising of frontline Fire, Ambulance and Police staff from across the North Lincolnshire area and beyond who volunteer their time to run the event.

Chris Long, Joint Event Director said: “As always they’ll be lots to see and do, and it really is a day that all the family can enjoy, children and adults alike. We hope those that have been to Rescue Day before will come along again this year to celebrate our 10th year anniversary, and those that haven’t been before will come and experience this unique and exciting event.

“7 Lakes will become a hive of activity on July 7 with a huge range of emergency related vehicles on display, live action demonstrations that include extremely life like incidents including road, train, water and aviation incidents as well as the headline grabbing Red Devils Parachute Display Team.

“Rescue Day 2017 was another huge success and we’d like to thank all the organising team, the organisations that take part, sponsor and support the event, our hosts 7 Lakes Country Park, and of course all the members of the public who come along and enjoy the day.

“Last year saw a magnificent amount of support for our emergency services on the day which was really great to see. We were delighted with the great feedback we have received across social media and it underlines to us that Rescue Day is a true family event.”

More details can be found at www.rescueday999.com or on social media Twitter @Rescue_Day and www.facebook.com/rescudedayuk.