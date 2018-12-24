Planning applications

Planning permission to retain roof lantern and alterations to existing extension, not yet determined, at Peach Tree House, Crowle Road, Eastoft, DN17 4PH.

Planning permission to build two storey dwelling and detached double garage, including demolition of existing dwelling, not yet determined, at The Old Forge, Ermine Street, Appleby, DN15 0AA.

Planning permission to change use of the land for a touring caravan site (50 pitches), not yet determined, at Fourways Fishery, Gunthorpe Road, Owston Ferry, DN9 1BG.

Planning permission for a single-storey extension to the front of the property, and two-storey side extension, not yet determined, at Brookdale Road, Scunthorpe DN17 1RP.

Planning application for a single-storey rear extension, not yet determined, at Ulyett Lane, West Butterwick, DN17 3LD.

Planning permission for ground floor and first floor side extension, not yet determined, at Washinghall Lane, Eastoft, DN17 4PR.

Planning permission to vary Condition one to allow for the erection of a different house design from that approved on application number PA/2016/208, not yet determined, at rear of Grove House, Outgate, Ealand, Crowle, DN17 4JD.

Listed building consent for change of use of building to higher education facility including the installation of two external staircases and internal alterations, not yet determined, at Civic Centre, Ashby Road, Scunthorpe, DN16 1AB.

Planning permission for two-storey rear extension, single storey side extension, and building of detached garage, not yet determined, at Allenbank, Doncaster Road, Westwoodside, DN9 2EH.

Planning permission to form new vehicular access and parking space, not yet determined, at Epworth Road, Owston Ferry, DN9 1AT.

Application for determination of the requirement for prior approval for a proposed change of use of Agricultural Building to a Dwellinghouse (Class 3), not yet determined, on land adjacent The Farmhouse, Bonnyhale Road, Ealand, DN17 4DF.

Advertisement consent to display four non-illuminated fascia signs and two internally illuminated fascia signs, not yet determined, at Tesco Express, 13-19 High Street, Crowle, DN17 4LD