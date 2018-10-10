Piece of Wath heritage secured for town’s future

A community company in Wath is celebrating after securing the future of an important part of the town’s heritage.

Wath Hall Limited has announced its plans to buy Wath hall and the village green, to secure it for future generations and to make it a thriving community centre.

RMBC agreed the decision to sell Wath Hall to Wath Hall Limited on September 17 at their cabinet meeting.

Chairman and director of Wath Hall Limited, Alan Sheriff, (MBE), said: “It has been a long wait for us, since our expression of interest was submitted in May, but we are very pleased with the outcome of the cabinet meeting. We are keen now to raise the funds to purchase the hall and to pay for some essential repair works, so the Hall can be open as a community resource as soon as possible.”

In order to raise the funds Wath Hall Limited is working with Mr Charles Cooke of Rainbow Enterprise Management Limited using a community share offer. A public meeting has been arranged for November 21 at 6pm at the Hall to discuss the amount of funding required and will offer shares to members of the public. Everyone is welcome to attend. Alan Sherrif added: “We are hopeful that the community of Wath, and surrounding areas, will see the value in maintaining this beautiful building and the village green for future generations. By contributing to the share offer they will help to get the Hall back into permanent use.” To view the building with a view to renting space, contact wathhall2015@mail.com email address. There has already been interest from art and craft groups, among others.