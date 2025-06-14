This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Not brushing your dog’s teeth can lead to dental problems 🐶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just like humans, dogs’ teeth need to be kept clean to prevent the build of plaque which can cause decay.

Less than 10% of Brits reportedly brush their dogs’ teeth.

YuMove Vet Dr Charlotte Rice has revealed her top tips on how to keep your dog’s teeth clean.

Looking after your teeth isn’t just important for humans, it’s vital for our dogs too, however, less than 10% of Brits reportedly brush their dogs’ teeth, leaving their pups susceptible to health problems.

Dr Charlotte Rice, BVSc PgC(SAC) MRCVS, vet for pet supplement brand YuMOVE, explains: “Not brushing your dog's teeth regularly can lead to a build-up of plaque and tartar, which can cause dental problems leading to bad breath, gum disease, tooth loss and even general health problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To help you know how often you should be brushing your dog’s teeth, Dr Charlotte has shared her top tips on keeping your dog’s teeth clean.

This is how often to brush your dog's teeth according to experts. | Pexels, Mali Maeder

How often should you be brushing your dog’s teeth?

We as humans brush our teeth everyday, so why should it be any different for our pets? Dr Charlotte recommends trying to brush your dog’s teeth daily, or at least three times a week.

By building up a regular brushing schedule you can help keep your dog’s teeth clean from plaque which can build up and lead to dental problems, including infection, tooth decay and even tooth removal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tips for brushing your dog’s teeth

It can be a challenge brushing your dog’s teeth, especially if they are puppies who can be energetic or may find getting their teeth brushed distressing.

Dr Charlotte recommends using finger brushes with silicone bristles to help make training easier, as well as using a good dog toothpaste that will often be meat flavoured which means your pup will find it quite tasty and may not be so hesitant.

Dr Charlotte adds: “When brushing, it’s important to stay as calm as this helps to keep your dog as relaxed as possible. Try to get your dog used to brushing from when they are a puppy, this said, it’s never too late to get started at any stage of your dog's life.”

🐶 With more owners turning to subscription dog food services for convenience and bespoke nutrition, Butternut Box is offering 25% off your first two boxes. Tails.com has 75% off your first box, with recipes tailored to your dog’s age, breed and preferences. Pooch & Mutt provides 25% off for life, plus an extra five percent with their checkout code.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

👉 Explore these options and choose the best plan for your dog.

Can you use human toothpaste to brush your dog’s teeth?

No, you should never use human toothpaste to brush your dog’s teeth, as human toothpastes contain xylitol, which is toxic to dogs. It’s important that when brushing your dog’s teeth you only use dog toothpaste.

Can dental sticks and chews replace brushing your dog’s teeth?

Dental sticks and chews are seen as a popular option to help keep dog’s teeth clean, they can be given daily, although shouldn’t replace brushing alone.

Dr Charlotte explains: “Many chews and sticks are formulated with ingredients to target plaque and tartar and are often designed in shapes that scrape against the tooth to support in 'mechanical cleaning' of your dog’s teeth. A dental stick can be a nice addition alongside brushing but shouldn't replace brushing."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you have a pet story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.