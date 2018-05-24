Panini World Cup sticker swap shop to be held in Doncaster this weekend

If you are collecting Panini World Cup stickers, there's an an event in Doncaster this weekend that could be right up your street.

WHSmith in the Frenchgate Centre will be hosting a Panini World Cup Sticker Swap Shop when collectors can come along and exchange duplicates with other enthusiasts.

A spokesman said: "Bring along your duplicate stickers, swap with other collectors and complete your collection!

"You never know, you might find the final sticker you’ve been waiting for."

For those unlucky enough to find the stickers they are after, WHSmith will also have packets of stickers and albums on sale.

The event takes place on Saturday from 11am to 1pm.