If you live in or around Doncaster and want a relaxing, scenic stroll, you don’t have to travel far to find what you’re looking for.

We’ve taken a look around town and picked out five of the best walking trails that Doncaster has to offer. They’re all dog friendly too, so don’t have any qualms about bringing your pet pooch along (they’ll almost definitely be grateful for the trip).

Did we miss anywhere out? If so, let us know!

Lakeside Lake

Right next to the home of Doncaster Rovers, The Keepmoat Stadium, Lakeside is probably best enjoyed outside the hours of 2.30pm-5pm on Saturdays.

Outside of this narrow and potentially turbulent time frame, Lakeside Lake is a dream-like place with plenty of natural elements to observe. There’s an abundance of ducks, moorhens, swans and geese for any animal lovers out there.

Walking around the lake is a short, but nonetheless enjoyable experience. There’s also plenty of places to grab a coffee or some food nearby.

Sandall Park

For something a bit longer, you might want to give Sandall Park a try.

A larger area jam-packed with natural beauty and wildlife, walking through Sandall Park is a wonderfully refreshing excursion. There’s a quiet area for those who prefer tranquility on their trails, as well as plenty of well maintained benches to rest your legs.

Sandall Park also includes a dedicated picnic area and a playground if you’d like to bring your kids along.

Conisbrough Millpiece

Conisbrough is full of pleasant surprises, but its Millpiece may be the best of them all.

A shrouded, idyllic part of the village that’s located right next to the iconic Conisbrough Castle, the Millpiece is a small area but is perfect for any dog walkers and hikers alike. For any explorers out there, there’s plenty of natural nooks and crannies to find.

It’s only a 10-15 minute walk away from the train station, so it’s not difficult to find or get to. Complete with a playground near its entrance, the Millpiece is great place to clear your mind.

Sprotbrough Flash

Sprotbrough Flash Nature Reserve is located around half a mile south of its namesake village and boasts some of South Yorkshire’s most diverse selections of flora and fauna.

The magnesium limestone bedrock that Sprotbrough Flash is located on provides the needs for a variety of plants you wouldn’t normally see in Yorkshire, making this perhaps the most unique location on the list.

If you need a breather (or a pint), The Boat Inn is located very close to this truly underrated nature reserve.

Brodsworth Community Woodland

The 99-hectare Brodsworth Community Woodland provides a plethora of things to do and see within it.

It features three different walking trails, based on their length. One is 2 miles, one is one mile and the other, for beginners, is just a half mile long. They all contain a stunning array of wildlife and scenery for you to observe and enjoy.