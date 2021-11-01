What are quiet or silent fireworks? Everything you need to know

You may be enthralled and exhilarated by the loud bangs of the fireworks come November 5th – but this isn’t the case for everyone.

Some people find them distressing, especially those suffering from mental health conditions. Children may also be frightened by the noise.

Furthermore, fireworks are almost never welcomed by pets and other animals. Dogs and cats are especially averse to fireworks, due to their acute senses of hearing. A dog’s sense of hearing is around four times stronger than a human’s, while cats’ sense of hearing is approximately ten times more perceptive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

fireworks Thousands of people from across the region gathered to enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment culminating in a spectacular fireworks display with its very own fireworks ships.

Fireworks are loud to us humans – imagine how your dog or cat must feel!

It’s for reasons such as this why a number of people are choosing to use quiet fireworks this year, as opposed to the ear-splitting conventional roman candles and whistlers.

It should be noted that they still do make noise – they’re not as “silent” as the name would suggest – but they are much quieter than normal fireworks and pyrotechnics. The noise given off by a quiet firework is comparable to a pop, or a dull thudding sound.

Instead of focusing on the noise produced, the emphasis is placed on the visual effect of the firework instead. There are, of course, conventional fireworks that give off little sound. For example, both firework fountains and Catherine wheels are very quiet by design.

Certain retailers, such as ASDA, are currently selling quiet fireworks in the build up to Bonfire Night 2021. As for local retailers in Doncaster, you can purchase them from Fireworks Kingdom, located in Central Doncaster.