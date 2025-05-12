Visitors to popular Doncaster area country park warned of path closures

Visitors to a popular Doncaster area country park are being warned of path closures while improvement works take place.

Path improvement works will continue from Wednesday 14 May at Thrybergh Country Park.

A spokesperson said: “One side of our circular path will be closed from Wednesday 14th until the first week of August 2025.

“The affected section will be closed on weekdays only while our contractors lay the next phase of our new pathway.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we make these essential improvements to our paths.

“We politely ask that members of the public adhere to all closure signs and do not walk on the freshly laid path.

"Any damage to the path surface will need to be rectified and could extend the path closure time.

“There will still be a route from the main car park to the south arm while this work is being completed.

“All paths will be open at weekends.”