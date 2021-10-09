Thurlstone Moor, bleak and beautiful like only a moorland landscape can be

Follow my leader

Before we set off we welcomed a new recruit to the group, who had found her way to Donny Ramblers via Switzerland and South Africa – welcome Carmen.

So onward, with the reservoir on our left we walked through well trodden, woodland paths before heading north until we crossed Woodhead Pass and then started on what became the circumnavigation of Thurlstone Moor. Both bleak and beautiful like only a moorland landscape can be, but with the added benefit of the purple heather flowers coming through to lend its late summer colour.

It wasn’t long before we met up with our old friend the Trans Pennine Trail, we shared the path with the usual array of walkers, cyclists and horse riders. One young rider was having problems with her horse but her more experienced riding partner settled it down. Norman settled 14 equally giddy ramblers down and so on they went on with confidence.

15 of us met up at Langsett Reservoir

We carried on and got to Dunford Bridge, where we saw the entrance to the Woodhead Tunnel, the railway has long gone but the tunnel has a new life of taking power lines under the Pennines. A little stretch of road walking before we were back on the moor making our way uphill with Windledean Reservoir on our left, until we reached the pass again.

We walked along the side of A628, with snow fences on the other side reminding us how this can be a very different place at the height of winter.

A quick lunch stop before we crossed the road to visit the pub, but the pub had changed its opening hours since the walk leaders had done their pre-walk, so another dry week!

We’re a ‘Pollyanna’ bunch, so we said well we’ll be back a little earlier and after the necessary alfresco comfort breaks we made our way along more open moorland and it wasn’t long before we were back in the woodland around the reservoir, soon we were meeting up with other walkers and families, who perhaps weren’t walking as far us us today, but were out enjoying this lovely area. And then back to the car park where we thanked Phil, for this expertly lead walk, and Norman for

shepherding us home safe and sound.

