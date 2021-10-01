Lakeside Lake, Doncaster. Picture: NDFP-24-03-20 Parks Lakeside 1-NMSY

The five best parks in Doncaster

Need to stretch your legs a bit? Why not visit one of Doncaster’s great parks?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:55 pm

If you live in Doncaster, you may not know it, but you don’t have to travel far to find yourself in one of its picture-esque parks.

We’ve taken a look at all the parks Doncaster has to offer and compiled the very best of them into a list of five.

Did we miss anywhere out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Sandall Park

Located in Wheatley, Sandall Park contains something for everyone. There's a play area for kids of various ages, sports facilities (including bookable football pitches) and of course, don't forget the magical scenery. For those with an interest in fishing, there's dedicated areas for this as well.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Cusworth Hall

The iconic Cusworth Hall is the centrepiece of a fantastic park for you to relax in and enjoy the sights. The natural and architectural beauty of the area is a sight to behold. Furthermore, there's always plenty to do here, given the number of events that run on its grounds throughout the year.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Hexthorpe Park

Hexthorpe Park is a brilliant place for any nature enthusiasts. It contains Doncaster's only aviary, as well as brilliant access to plenty of natural walking trails. Additionally, there's also a great place to unwind and relax in the form of The Deli Cafe.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Grove Park

Grove Park features an array of things to do for all age groups. With a play area, football pitches and picnic areas, there's something for everyone here. People who go to parks to see nature, don't fret - there's also an isolated woodland grove full of nesting wildlife.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Doncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2