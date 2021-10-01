The five best parks in Doncaster

If you live in Doncaster, you may not know it, but you don’t have to travel far to find yourself in one of its picture-esque parks.
We’ve taken a look at all the parks Doncaster has to offer and compiled the very best of them into a list of five.
Did we miss anywhere out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Sandall Park
Located in Wheatley, Sandall Park contains something for everyone. There's a play area for kids of various ages, sports facilities (including bookable football pitches) and of course, don't forget the magical scenery. For those with an interest in fishing, there's dedicated areas for this as well.
Photo: Google
2. Cusworth Hall
The iconic Cusworth Hall is the centrepiece of a fantastic park for you to relax in and enjoy the sights. The natural and architectural beauty of the area is a sight to behold. Furthermore, there's always plenty to do here, given the number of events that run on its grounds throughout the year.
Photo: Google
3. Hexthorpe Park
Hexthorpe Park is a brilliant place for any nature enthusiasts. It contains Doncaster's only aviary, as well as brilliant access to plenty of natural walking trails. Additionally, there's also a great place to unwind and relax in the form of The Deli Cafe.
Photo: Google
4. Grove Park
Grove Park features an array of things to do for all age groups. With a play area, football pitches and picnic areas, there's something for everyone here. People who go to parks to see nature, don't fret - there's also an isolated woodland grove full of nesting wildlife.
Photo: Google