Dog walking trail.

Seven dog walking trails in Doncaster: places to take your dog for a walk

Need somewhere to take a rambunctious pup in Doncaster?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 3:35 pm

We’ve taken a look all the best trails to take your dog for a walk in Doncaster and put them into this list. Do you agree with our picks?

1. Conisbrough Millpiece

Conisbrough's Millpiece is a brilliant, if small slice of nature. It's not the longest of walks, but it's ideal for older dogs.

2. Lakeside

Right next to the Eco-Power Stadium is Lakeside lake, which provides a nice, idyllic walk amongst nature - and if you need a refresher, you're just a stone's throw away from plenty of spots to grab some food.

3. Sandall Beat Woods

Sandall Beat Woods is a great place for any nature loving dogs - it's a nice, peaceful walk that anyone can enjoy.

4. Sprotborough Flash

Another one for lovers of nature - there's plenty of spots for you dog to run around amongst the trees, grass and flowers.

