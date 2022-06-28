Secure dog walking field provides safe space for owners near Doncaster

Increasing numbers of dog thefts and attacks on owners have left many fearful of taking to the streets with their pets.

But a secure compound has been set up on the outskirts of Doncaster where canine lovers can let their pets exercise freely and in safety.

Everton Dog Run boasts security fencing, places for owners to relax and plenty of room for dogs to exercise.

The secure dog facility offers a safe spot for dog walkers and their pets.

Spokesman Jodie Guest said: “It is a secure field for private hire for dogs in Doncaster.

"It is extremely useful to people who don't feel safe out in public.

"We have the perfect spot to take your pooches, let them run free whilst you relax taking in the calm and beautiful surroundings.”

The run is available for private hire and offers 2m high security fences, provided dog waste bags, a dog waste bin, toilet, seating, picnic area, handwashing facilities, fresh water and parking.

It is open seven days a week.

Added Jodie: “It's a great place to take your dog and letthem run free without the worries of them running off, whilst enjoying the beautiful surroundings. In the summer we have paddling pool and water sprinklers for the dogs as well as sun shades.”

The field is located in Mill Lane, Everton. More details at the Facebook page HERE or on 07897 810199.

The secure area comes as dog thefts in South Yorkshire rose by 22 per cent in recent years.

South Yorkshire Police received 82 reports of dog theft in 2020, and 100 in 2021, equating to a year-on-year increase of 22 per cent.

It cames as research from insurance firm Direct Lane shows that the number of dogs stolen in the UK has reached a seven-year peak.

Direct Line says that in 2021, the number of dogs stolen rose by 13 per cent across the UK to 2,760, the highest levels since they started analysing theft rates in 2015.