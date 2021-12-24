Muslims of Doncaster to celebrate New Year with voluntary street cleaning

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster took part in voluntary street cleaning last New Year.

Members Ahmadiyya Muslim Association Doncaster of all ages will take part in the street clean up in the early hours of New Year's in coordination with Doncaster Council.

Bilal Mahmood, lead outreach coordinator, said: “Some of our members have enjoyed living in Doncaster for decades, and so any opportunity to contribute positively to the town and its people is a source of great pride, honour and pleasure for us.

“As Ahmadiyya Muslims, our year begins with pre-dawn prayers for a peaceful, prosperous and happy new year for us and everyone in the world. Thereafter we all get together and go out on to the streets to clean up after the new year celebrations have ended.

