More than £5 million set aside for new ‘active travel bridge’ to increase bus, cycle and walking journeys to Doncaster iPort

Doncaster iPort

Plans include the construction of a new 0.5 km bus and active travel link between New Rossington and the Iport to make sustainable travel a viable option for the workforce and visitors.

The majority of the £5.8 million will come from SCR money through the Transforming Cities Fund – over £160 million was given to the city region to invest in active travel schemes.

Design changes since initial proposal include a slight lengthening of the bridge span over the River Torne, addition of verges on the western approach and verge widening between cycle and footway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An addition of a footway link to the northeast of the proposal and extra planting for ‘green bus shelters’ is also included.

Sheffield City Region bosses say the proposal will increase walking and cycling journeys, reduce public transport journey time, increase bus patronage and improve air quality.

Charli Taylor, projects and contracts team leader at SCR, said: “Objectives set out in the business case of this scheme includes; improving public transport and active travel connectivity to the iPort by November 2022, through a travel bridge link over the River Torne.

“Another aim is to achieve a nine per cent bus mode share for employee journeys to iPort by November 2023 and to increase walking and cycling for shorter journeys to the iPort for employees and visitors by 27 per cent in the same time period.

“The proposal also aims to increase bus patronage on the 55/56 bus service in Doncaster by nine per cent by November 2023.”

*