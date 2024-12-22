In The Saddle with Anita Marsh: My debilitating battle with stage 4 endometriosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The winter solstice has been and gone and equestrians the world over are rejoicing at the thought of lighter nights coming our way – but at the same time, I’m battling debilitating stage four endometriosis.

Getting up and going to see my horses in the dark before work and then afterwards in the dark is not fun.

I know my equestrian buddies have celebrated the winter solstice this year and we can’t wait to see the lighter nights.

It’s a really tough time in the winter with horses. I sometimes feel as if riding my horses, and looking after them are two different hobbies.

Equestrian writer Anita Marsh has opened up on her battle with endometriosis.

The winter and the dark nights feel relentless.

But winter and the dark nights aren’t the only things I struggle with as an equestrian. I also have stage 4 endometriosis.

I’ve always been quite open about my stage 4 diagnosis of endometriosis, and those that follow me on my Facebook page ‘In The Saddle - Anita Marsh’ will know the days I struggle with this condition.

It really makes me extremely tired, so team that with the dark nights and trudging through mud and it feels like there’s no escape from the winter blues.

However, I know once we’ve hit the 21st December it will start to get lighter. That thought keeps us all going.

I’ve returned back to full time work and have been very open with my employer about my condition. Sharing with them my diagnosis and what it means, how it can affect me and the painful flares it can bring.

Endometriosis is a condition that affects women and can take years to diagnose. It took me nearly eight years.

I was diagnosed with stage 4 and offered a radical hysterectomy and open bowel surgery at the same time, as the endometriosis is stuck on some of my organs.

Unfortunately the surgeon cannot guarantee I won’t need a stoma bag after surgery, and my first thought is ‘what about riding?’

Whilst I know there are many brave people out there that manage, I have weighed up my personal situation and decided not to do this.

Endometriosis is fed by oestrogen. This is the female hormone which we have present in our bodies until we hit menopause, when it drops significantly.

This causes the endometriosis to grow.

It is a long-term condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes or in my case all over my bowel sticking to it and other organs outside of this region.

Once a woman has gone through the menopause then this hormone drastically reduces and I’m hoping it will help my endometriosis to shrink a little.

Let’s not get too excited - there is no cure for endometriosis and many women have numerous operations to cut out or laser this off to find it can return.

But for me, I’ve talked it through with the surgeon and it can make a huge difference in improving symptoms after menopause.

The average age of menopause is 51, and I’m just about to hit 52. I’ve weighed up all the risks of surgery and decided to wait until I’ve gone through the menopause. I’m so close to it. I’ve just got to try and hang on in there.

With horses I don’t want a minute off from them. I don’t want a 3 month recovery and I don’t want to even take the smallest chance of having to have a stoma bag when I’m so close to this.

The thing is about endometriosis is you never know when you are going to get a flare. That flare can last for a few hours or a few days.

It can rumble along, enabling you to still carry on doing daily activities but in pain or it can put you flat on your back, or sometimes (like with me) in hospital especially as it can bring about ovarian cysts which can grow so big they can rupture.

Horses are great for endometriosis. There are times I don’t want to get out of bed as the condition makes me exhausted, or because I’m in pain.

Yet I always put my animals first and the addiction to being around them and my horse obsession will push me through an endo flare.

Exercise is also good for endometriosis. I remember speaking to my surgeon and she told me that my horses were helping me, not just mentally with endorphins but also from getting out and about and not giving in to flares.

Don’t get me wrong. Some days I struggle and need help.

Those days are as dark as winter for me.

Some days I cry because of the pain or because endometriosis has caused me to miss going out to see my horses or ruined plans with family or friends. But overall, I find my horses really help.

On bad days I find a tens machine can help. I also use heat patches and hot water bottles.

Stage 4 endometriosis can make me look pregnant when the inflammation from the lesions inside are flaring.

I have an array of clothes that are comfortable but I often just love being in my riding tights outside of work.

Endometriosis is more than a bad period. It’s completely misunderstood on Google and I find that gets me annoyed.

Endometriosis can cause pain whenever it likes. It’s not restricted to periods. It can cause infertility and painful sex.

When it’s on your bowels or other organs it can case other complications too.

There are things doctors can offer that help, they can remove it - but there is no cure and there is no guarantee it won’t come back.

I’ve been very open with friends, family and my work colleagues because I think it should be a conversation we talk about. I want women to know to push going forward the doctors and advocate for themselves to get the diagnosis.

I also want women who are suffering to know they are not alone. I understand the depths of despair and the impact on your work and social life that this condition can have.

I’ve been rushed into hospital with ovarian cyst ruptures, torsions and from other complications of endometriosis.

It’s caused me to be in bed in excruciating agony, miss events, time with friends, my horses, riding and work. It’s causes more than pain in the anxiety it also brings with it. The never-knowing when it might flare is awful.

So, as an equestrian I’ve made sure when I can ride I do. When I feel fit I’ll stuff as many hay nets as I can. I have a back-up plan of support with my family so they can help with the stable management of my horses. We need this for the days we can’t do anything.

I’m very tired from endometriosis. It adds onto the usual tiredness from working and owning horses and takes it to a whole new level.

However, I’m determined it won’t ruin my life. I consider myself, and many women like me as an ‘Endo-Warriors’ and we are. We truly are.

We are fighting a war inside our bodies that no-one can see. It’s invisible but trust me, it’s a mess inside of us.

As for winter and the dark nights, well anything that reduces my riding can cause me to feel the loss of that endorphin high. It makes endometriosis harder to bear, but like anything in life - seasons will pass and it won’t be long before spring is on its way.

To all the equestrians dealing with horses through winter I salute you. To all the equestrians dealing with winter and under the flare of endometriosis I send you my love, my strength and my upmost respect.

You are incredible. Thank you for following me. Remember, I am not a doctor so this is my experience of living with endometriosis.

Wishing you all a happy Christmas and a wonderful year ahead.

Best wishes, Anita.