Glorious sunshine for first walk of the year for Doncaster Ramblers

The grass was wet with melting snow

Leader Norman briefed us and we set off along a lane for a short distance before walking on the more pleasurable grass. The grass was very wet, with melting snow; when there was no grass there was much mud, but, with heads up, there were undulating hills and a brilliant blue sky all around us.

Across fields and along ancient footpaths we walked until reaching a delightful spot for elevenses. This was a special elevenses for it marked Norman’s imminent birthday, for which he had baked a delicious fruit cake, accompanied by cheese for those who desired it.

We continued our walk until we reached Silkstone, where lunch was enjoyed in the churchyard under the watchful eye of some spectacular gargoyles.

A special elevenses with cake to celebrate Norman's birthday

After lunch we continued to the village of Cawthorne and then back past the cascades in the Cannon Hall Country Park to the car park.

Thanks to Norman for planning and leading an excellent walk, and to Phil for his efficient back-marking. Every time we walk in this area we comment on its soft beauty and that we really should come here more often, especially on such beautiful days as today.

Places of interest

Cannon Hall - Although there was a house on the site when the Domesday Survey of 1086 was conducted, Cannon Hall picked up its current name from the 13th-century inhabitant Gilbert Canun. By the late 14th century Cannon Hall was in the ownership of the Bosville family of Ardsley, now a suburb in south-east of Barnsley. It was during this period that the most violent event in Cannon Hall’s history took place. The Bosvilles had let the Hall out to a family (whose name has been lost), the daughter of whom was romantically involved with a man named Lockwood. Lockwood had been involved in the murder of Sir John Elland, the High Sheriff of Yorkshire. The tenant, afraid of the position in which he could find himself accommodating a fugitive, sent word to Bosville. Bosville’s men arrived at Cannon Hall,

Continuing the walk to Silkstone

where the fugitive was slain in a cruel and violent manner.

Silkstone - The name Silkstone is Old English in origin and is thought to derive from the Anglo-Saxon man’s name Sylc and the suffix tūn meaning a farmstead, giving “Sylc’s farmstead”. The Silkstone coal seam is at its shallowest in the Silkstone area, and mining was an important local industry. In 1809 the Silkstone Waggonway was built through the village by the Barnsley Canal Navigation Company. The waggonway was used to transport coal from collieries in the Silkstone valley to Cawthorne. A memorial commemorating the waggonway stands in the village. (Courtesy Wikipedia)

