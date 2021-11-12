Global Rainbow: Why you'll see lights in the skies above Doncaster tonight and tomorrow

Global Rainbow is coming to Doncaster tonight and tomorrow.

And that’s because Cast is hosting an art installation called Global Rainbow which will the colours of the rainbow beam out across Doncaster to spread a message of hope.

Earlier this week, people reporting seeing the mystery lights as the project underwent a trial run.

But tonight and tomorrow the project will kick off for real.

Deborah Rees, Director of Cast, said: “To be able to share Global Rainbow, a symbol of hope and peace after such a challenging 18 months is very important to us.

"Global Streets are a long-time collaborator of Cast and their work is always impactful and provoking and we’re delighted to share it with Doncaster.”

Bradley Hemmings, Artistic Director of Global Streets, said: “This year Global Streets sets out to reunite local communities with international artists following a period in which we’ve all missed out on the conviviality and spectacle that international outdoor arts uniquely provide.

"I’m very proud of the way in which Global Streets partners have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, in the most difficult of circumstances, towards the reanimation of high streets, town and city centres across the country.”

Described by US-based artist Yvette Mattern as ‘a visual translation of hope and peace’, Global Rainbow has been seen around the world since 2009, and will be seen above the skies of Doncaster this Friday 12 November and Saturday 13 November.