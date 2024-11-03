Gardening jobs for November courtesy of Doncaster's own Yorkshire Flower Faffer

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

I can't believe it's nearly Christmas wreath making time – plus all the other jobs for November in the garden.

It’s time to tidy, divide, and dream!

As the last of autumn’s fiery leaves fall, it’s easy to think the garden can rest until spring.

But November is the perfect time to get outside, breathe in that crisp air, and gently guide your garden toward a blooming future.

There's plenty to do in the garden this November as Christmas wreath making also swings into gear.

Let’s get down to it!

Here’s what you should do now to keep your cut flower garden, perennials, and veggie patch in shape.

With all the autumn-inspired workshops wrapped up, I’m diving into wreath-making mode between garden and flower farm duties.

Prep is in full swing for my sustainable winter/Christmas wreath workshops, and it looks like the crowd from last year is as wreath-obsessed as ever – they snagged their spots right away.

But don’t worry; there are still a few slots left, and if wreath fever takes over, I might even add more dates. Check out the availability HERE

If your annuals have gone above and beyond this season, it’s time to give them a hearty thanks and bid farewell – so long, cosmos, zinnias, and sunflowers.

I’m still catching up on this task myself; a bout of illness slowed down both me and my husband, so I’m a bit behind on autumn clean-up.

My cosmos, however, are still going strong, flaunting their pink power and brightening up the mostly green-and-brown scene, so they’re getting a stay of execution for now.

As for the rest, I’m pulling out any stems that have called it quits, yanking up the weeds, and giving the soil a quick rake. A little layer of compost or mulch will keep things nice and rich over winter – think of it as a cosy blanket for your garden soil.

The leaves are falling, folks.

But hold that rake – no need to panic.

Those leafy confetti bits won’t ruin your lawn, in fact, they’re like free lawn vitamins, slowly breaking down into grass fuel.

But if the sight of leaves lounging around like it’s their living room bothers you, grab an old compost bag, chuck ’em in, splash on a bit of water for good measure, and stab the bag a few times like a low-stakes horror film (for the bugs, of course).

Soon, you’ll have rich, crumbly leaf mould – gardener’s gold – perfect for giving your flower beds a cosy winter blanket, so the compost nutrients don’t wash away in the rain.

As for those dahlias and gladioli, lift and store the tubers and bulbs in a frost-free area to ensure they are ready for next year’s show.

I must admit, this is my least favourite job of the year but is so necessary for me as I lost a lot of my tubers last year as they rotted in my heavy clay soil with all the wet weather we had.

I have soaked my ranunculus corms and they are now in my new little polytunnels (Poppy and Polly) they are the most stunning of blooms so fingers crossed they like their new home and a prolific flowers in the spring.

And for all of us dreaming of next season’s floral fireworks, let’s get sowing.

November is ideal for sowing hardy annuals like sweet peas, larkspur, and cornflowers. These beauties thrive when they’ve had a winter to settle, this is called cold stratification which helps to produce stronger, earlier blooms in the spring.

Sow them in trays and pop them in a cold frame or unheated greenhouse – they will develop sturdy root systems that will be ready to shoot up once the weather warms.

Dividing Perennials & Grasses: Making More of What You Love

November is your month to divide.

Many flowering perennials, like asters, hardy geraniums, and phlox, as well as ornamental grasses, are ready for a refresh.

By dividing them, you are encouraging fresh growth, preventing overcrowding, and giving yourself more plants to spread around the garden (or to share with friends).

It’s easy – just dig up the clump, slice it into sections with a sharp spade or knife, and replant with a bit of compost in the hole to help them settle in. Dividing perennials now gives them time to establish over winter, meaning they will return fuller and happier in the spring.

In the Vegetable Patch: Time for Tidy-Up and Some Sowing

The veggie patch isn’t left out this month either. Start by clearing away any spent plants – those old bean plants, squash vines, and tomato stems can go in the compost. Pull out any weeds and add a layer of compost or manure to replenish the soil over winter.

Wondering what to plant? November is a surprisingly good time for certain seeds. Try sowing broad beans and peas directly into the soil for an early crop next spring. Garlic, too, loves a good winter chill – plant cloves now for plump bulbs by next summer.

And don’t forget winter salad greens. Rocket, lamb’s lettuce, and winter-hardy varieties of lettuce and spinach can all be sown in a greenhouse or cold frame for a harvest through those colder months.

November in the garden is all about enjoying the rhythm of the seasons. Get your garden prepped and plant those dreams – you’ll be rewarded come spring with new growth, healthy soil, and the satisfaction of knowing you were part of it all. Happy gardening!

Here’s a little botanical trivia and a charming November poem.

Did You Know? Fun Facts and Floral Folklore!

1. Chrysanthemums: November’s birth flower, these blooms symbolise loyalty and longevity. In the Victorian language of flowers, they also signified cheerfulness – perfect for bringing some joy to dreary November days. Originally cultivated in China as early as the 15th century B.C., chrysanthemums are still beloved for their hardiness and rich variety of colours.

2. Rosemary: As we clear annual herbs, you might notice that rosemary is still thriving. Associated with remembrance, rosemary was historically worn by Greek scholars who believed it strengthened memory. In medieval times, it was often used to ward off evil spirits and even placed under pillows for pleasant dreams.

3. Holly: You’ll see holly’s shiny, spiky leaves and vibrant red berries coming into their own in hedgerows now. The plant was sacred to the Druids, who believed it had protective qualities. In fact, bringing holly indoors during winter was thought to invite good fortune – a tradition that later became part of Christmas decorations.

4. Winter Iris (Iris unguicularis): A delightful surprise in winter, this small, delicate iris often blooms around November in the UK. Originally from the Mediterranean, it’s a hardy little plant that symbolises hope and resilience, bringing a touch of colour just when we need it most.

November in the Garden: A Poem by Thomas Hood

British poet Thomas Hood beautifully captures the melancholy yet serene beauty of November in his poem No!

Here’s an excerpt that speaks to the season’s mood, perfect for reflecting on as we work in the garden.

No sun—no moon!

No morn—no noon—

No dawn—no dusk—no proper time of day.

No warmth, no cheerfulness, no healthful ease,

No comfortable feel in any member—

No shade, no shine, no butterflies, no bees,

No fruits, no flowers, no leaves, no birds—

November!

Though he paints November in dark tones, gardeners know that this month’s quiet beauty brings its own rewards.

With hardy blooms, a touch of frost, and the satisfaction of tidying, we embrace November in all its moody, misty charm. Here’s to cosy days in the garden and the joy of preparing for spring.

