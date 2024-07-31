Gardening jobs for August, courtesy of Doncaster's own Yorkshire Flower Faffer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An awesome August? Let’s hope so – because there’s plenty still to do in the garden!

Do you feel that summer hasn’t really gotten into its proper stride this year?

Intermittent sun and a lot of cloudy days even though it has been warmer…is this climate change?

What do you think?

There's plenty of jobs to take care of in the garden this August.

Schools also out for summer and it was lovely to create some fun jar posies and also some bigger bouquets for some very special teachers.

I delivered them on the last day of school and the buzz and excitement being around all the kids was so much fun - I did forget how much energy they all have though. Teachers will definitely be ready for a break!

I know one thing that whatever the weather, we still have to keep forging on in our gardens and doing the best we can to keep on top of the weeds, plant the seeds and do good deeds! (Sorry I got on a bit of a poet roll there!)

However, on that note I do think doing good deeds is what we need more of, especially in the crazy times we seem to be living in.

Personally, I think if you have a garden that you are nurturing, that's one good deed you're consistently doing for the planet and the wonderful pollinators that we need to encourage to start with.

Are you seeing many bees and butterflies this year? I have seen a massive decline, the purple plants in my flower farm are usually teeming with them but not as much this year, I am wondering if it could be the weather.

I have gifted a few jam jars and bouquets of my flowers this week to good citizens that are doing great things for the community because sometimes it's just good to brighten someone’s day isn’t it. It makes me feel good too.

So, with no further ado let's talk about August and what attention our gardens (that should now be blooming) need us to get on with.

With a slow start for my dahlias this year, they have only just started to bloom this week really.

I am continuing to give them a weekly feed.

I make my own nettle feed so sometimes use that, but I also swear by organic seaweed feed.

I do feel this does help to stem the slimy slug and snail brigade somewhat.

I found out they are not so keen on munching leaves that taste of seaweed. If you don’t have any of these then I also find a good organic tomato feed works equally as well, I use this on a lot of my plants actually, not just tomatoes.

If you grow lavender, it should be in flower and maybe about to go over, this is a good time to give it a prune to maintain a compact, bushy shape.

The key to getting the bush to flower again next year is not to cut too far down into the woody part of the stem as it may not recover.

If you are cutting your lavender for crafts, what are you making? I have made a couple of heart shaped lavender wreaths and I have put them in my bedroom as lavender scent has a calming effect perfect for helping you get to sleep.

Pruning will feature a lot now as many things flower and the blooms die back, for some plants if you prune or chop back you will get what they call a second flush of blooms, roses are a fine example of this.

Many cut flowers that you are growing thrive on being constantly cut and will produce more blooms right through the summer, cosmos, snapdragons and dahlias are fine examples of this (although snapdragons will tend to be smaller and not as magnificent as the first ones you cut.

So, be generous to yourself and cut those flowers, spending time to arrange them as beautifully as you can in your favourite vase. There is now scientific research to confirm that looking at and smelling the wonderful scent of flowers is exceptionally good for your mood and boosts serotonin levels.

As many of your flowers go over and seed pods form, you can collect the seeds to save for growing on, choose yourself a nice dry day and you can collect sweet peas, aquilegia and nigella (love-in-a- mist) the latter two you can also leave to self seed if you are not particular where they grow if the wind picks up.

Store them in small envelopes and keep them dry and out of sunlight (don’t forget to label them too).

If you are storing in your shed or other outside storage area be sure to protect from mice getting them. A sturdy biscuit tin works and is a great recycling trick, plus a really great excuse to eat biscuits!

Now we finally have some sunny weather don’t neglect your watering duties, especially important for hanging baskets and pots that dry out much quicker. Even when it looks cloudy out, the warmth and the wind will dry out your precious plants a lot quicker than you think.

As always you need to still keep on top of the weeds, and if you have a garden like mine then these always seem to grow faster than the actual plants and flowers.

Especially this year as I have still got many seedlings that are struggling to put on any decent growth. Celosia in particular, not sure if she will actually make it this season.

If you are growing fruit and/or veg this year you might remember me advising how to plant up the runners from strawberries last month into pots. If you give them a little check by taking them gently out of the pot to see if they have roots, if they have you can then cut the runner from the mother plant and replant your new strawberry plant wherever you choose.

It may be advisable now to pinch out the tops of your outdoor tomato plants as further flowers are unlikely to produce fruits that have time to ripen. It’s always wise to keep an eye out for tomato and potato blight, remove any affected plants so they don’t spread the disease.

As the blackberries and autumn raspberries ripen, using some netting or fleece over them will mean you get to them before the birds do and there is nothing better than your own jam or berries with a splash of cream or some good quality ice cream to prolong the taste of summer for you.

If you grow herbs why not chop some up and freeze into ice cube trays so you can use them all through the winter in your recipes. Fresh, home grown pesticide free herbs are just so tasty and make a world of difference to the taste of home cooked meals.

On my own flower farm I am already well into drying lots of my flowers for some upcoming autumn workshops in my studio, I always love the autumnal colours, rich reds, oranges and bronzes and love making wreaths with my course attendees. This year I am also running a dried flower witch's broom making and pumpkin painting.

If you would like to attend one of these then please have a look on my website by clicking the link and you can book directly, of course if you have any questions do not hesitate to get in touch with me.

I am also always available to make up a glorious bouquet of beautiful blooms either for yourself or someone special so don’t hesitate to get in touch with me.

On a completely unrelated note, I will be reading my children’s book ‘Where is that Naughty Dog’ at Thorne Library on Monday 12 August, if you have any young children then it would be lovely to see you there. It is an ‘almost’ true story about my deaf rescue dog Archie and the kids love it.

Finally, I do hope you have had a chance to have a little sit down in your garden this month and feel the beautiful warmth and glow on your skin. The vitamin D benefits are so key to our health.

As always a parting poem for August…Enjoy!

by Annette Wynne

August days are hot and still,Not a breath on house or hill,Not a breath on height or plain,Weary travellers cry for rain;But the children quickly findA shady place quite to their mind;And there all quietly they stay,Until the sun has gone away,—August is too hot for play!

Sally Robinson, (AKA The Yorkshire Flower Faffer) Born and bred in Doncaster and owner of Field Good Flowers, a British Seasonal Flower Grower in Hatfield.

Sally is an avid lover of nature, gardening, writing and art and is a mum to three rescue dogs, always passionate about sharing her love and knowledge of all that is mentioned with you and others willing to listen.

