Five things to do in Doncaster over the October half term

It may not be known as a luxurious tourist town, but Doncaster holds its own in terms of things to do.
Whether you’d like to indulge in the town’s rich history or something a bit more exciting, it’s got you covered.
Here’s five things that should be on your bucket list, if you’ve not done them already.
1. Yorkshire Wildlife Park
Yorkshire Wildlife Park isn't just one of the best attractions in Doncaster - it's one of the best in the whole of Yorkshire. Summing up everything you can do here in a couple of paragraphs cannot do it justice. Marvel at the lions, lemurs, tigers, giraffes, capybaras - the list goes on. It's one of Doncaster's crown jewels and is well worth your time.
Photo: Google
2. Conisbrough Castle
Conisbrough Castle is one of Yorkshire's most well known and celebrated landmarks. Originating from the 12th century, the amount of history that this place has is mind-blowing. You can go on a guided tour of the interior or simply wander the grounds at your leisure. If you need a breather, there's plenty of pubs and cafes within earshot - The Terminus is the closest.
Photo: Google
3. South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum
For fans of modern military and aviation history, look no further than this. With a staggering amount of planes in their possession, you're bound to come away knowing something you didn't beforehand. With plenty for the kids to do, this is a great day out for all ages.
Photo: Google
4. Cusworth Hall
Another historic location in Doncaster, this time dating back to the 18th century, Cusworth Hall has more than just an interesting backstory. With a slew of luxury restaurants and cafes around it, not to mention some great walking trails, Cusworth Hall has much more to offer than meets the eye.
Photo: Google