Doncaster's Boston Park Farm pumpkin patch named one of best in UK for Halloween

Boston Park Farm near Hatfield Woodhouse has been listed as one of top places in the region to go on a pumpkin hunt, with hundreds of visitors expected to flock to the visitor attraction this Halloween.

Autumn is nearly here and what better way to celebrate than visiting a pumpkin patch?

In fact, the online search term ‘pumpkin patch’ saw an increase of 90.5% on Google Trends last week.

Doncaster's Boston Park Farm is one of the best places in the UK to go pumpkin picking this Halloween.

Only Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley, Stockeld Park and Thornton Hall Country Park in North Yorkshire were ranked higher.

Boston Park Farm offers pumpkin picking with a twist.

Hunt for the pumpkins in the Maize Maze, where children and adults can search for hidden pumpkins and make their own lanterns.

You can also carve your carefully picked pumpkin in a pumpkin patch.

With the animal trail, cafe and outdoor play areas, there’s always something to do at this farm.

The pumpkin hunt event runs from October 16 to October 29, then during the days of October 29, 30 and 31, they will host a trick or treat-style activity with torchlights.

The most popular activity for pumpkins is, of course, Halloween decorations in the form of a Jack-o'-lantern.

And use leftover produce for popular seasonal dishes such as pumpkin soup, purée and pie

According to Brewsmartly.com and The Spice Kitchen, creating the perfect Pumpkin Spice Latte only requires your leftover pumpkin purée and ingredients from your kitchen.

You can also turn your mini pumpkins into candle holders.

Cut off the top of the pumpkin and scoop out most of the seeds and flesh from the inside to fit the candle. Rub Vaseline on the exposed parts to preserve the pumpkin for longer and then insert the candle and decorate.

Why not hold your flowers in a festive manner? Paint your pumpkin to create a pretty pumpkin vase. Again, rub Vaseline on the exposed flesh for preservation.