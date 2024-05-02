Doncaster Ramblers: Penistone Circular
Tuesday 30th April, what a delight to have a warm day, blue skies and loads of sunshine to boost the Vitamin D levels depleted by the long wet winter and early spring and as a added bonus it made the views from the hills surrounding Penistone fantastic. Compared to many walks this winter and spring the ground was reasonably dry apart from the occasional short boggy sections, another welcome bonus.
Twenty two members met at the TPT (Trans Pennine Trail) car park and after a short briefing by the walk leader we were off westwards on the TPT for a mile or so then it was the first climb of the day to Hartcliff Hill for coffee with views of Langsett and Midhope Reservoirs. The lovely weather and the uphill walking meant that outer layers of clothing were soon discarded and those wearing shorts had a smile on their faces. After coffee it was downhill onto the Barnsley Boundary Walk which follows an abandoned railway line in the valley of the Little Don River. A mile or so of easy walking brought us to our second, steep, climb of the day followed by a nice long flat section on the hill top with views of Emley Moor mast in the distance. Skirting the south side of Penistone we stopped for a quick lunch near Cubley Hall, a pub stop was promised late in the walk. Refreshed it was downhill to the TPT, which we passed under, then a short road section brought us to the third steep climb of the day, after crossing the River Don over the Boulder Bridge, to High Leigh Farm where the cows were in the fields and their winter sheds were being cleaned, a proper countryside smell! Crossing the A629 carefully it was through fields to the A628 Woodhead Road which was crossed even more carefully, this brought us to our pub stop at the Rose and Crown in Hoylandswaine which had opened early for us and made us most welcome. Refreshed and rehydrated it was a short uphill walk to the top of Hunger Hill where we were greeted with great views of Penistone and the surrounding hills. It was then downhill to Penistone, crossing the River Don again, and back to the start point, completing the 10.5 mile walk just before 1600 hours. Thanks to all who came, especially to Angela for back marking, and to the Rose and Crown. Stephen J Tomlinson.
Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after.
Doncaster Ramblers try to offer three walks a week. Tuesday and Saturday are of a longer distance and aimed at the enthusiast. Thursday walks are shorter and perfect for those beginning their walking journey, or those not quite ready to give up.
