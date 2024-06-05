Doncaster Ramblers: hoping to see a tropical sea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A classic peak district ramble

Tuesday 4th June, nineteen ramblers, and one dog, gathered outside the Tourist Information Centre in Castleton for this 10-mile walk. The weather forecast was for rain showers all day, however we were blessed with much better weather, light rain at times with a stiff cool breeze.

As we entered Cave Dale we passed through the seaward edge of a former coral reef formed when Britain occupied a position nearer the equator. Frequent stops up Cave Dale made the going easier.

Elevenses was taken at Mam Nik picnic site. Exiting via the top of the picnic site meant that we were already a third of the way up Mam Tor, making our climb to the triangulation pillar a little easier. Here we stopped to admire the location of the former tropical sea, now occupied by the villages of Castleton and Hope.

Gathering at the summit

Our walk along the ridge, which separates the Dark Peak to the north and the White Peak to the south, gave us spectacular views over both the Edale and Hope valleys. It also gave us a view of the face of Mam Tor (the largest landslide in the UK) and the former road to Manchester whose repair has been abandoned due to the land beneath slowly moving downslope.

Walking along the ridge we passed Hollins Cross before climbing Back Tor and then Lose Hill, where lunch was taken. We then descended down grassy slopes into Hope. A leisurely walk along the river took us back to Castleton.

Thanks to Gareth, Derek and Steve for back marking.

AMG

Non-members welcome, just turn up and you will be well looked after

