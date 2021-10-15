Doncaster flies the flag with some of the country’s best parks

The Bentley Smile group have been looking after this park with regular litter picks as well.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

After 18 months that have seen parks and green spaces play a vital role for people through lockdowns as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely, the news of the Green Flag Award is testament to the hard work and dedication of the teams that make the green space a great space that everyone can enjoy.

Councillor Nigel Ball, portfolio holder for Leisure and Culture said, “It’s an honour to receive these Green Flag Awards and it’s a fantastic achievement by all who maintain the quality of the open spaces which can proudly display this symbol of quality.

Sandall Park volunteers unfurl their Green Flag award.

"Our parks are so important for everyone’s physical and mental health. We have so many accessible parks and open spaces, for local people, which are great no matter the season or time of year.”

Commenting on the news, Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making the five Doncaster parks worthy of a Green Flag Award.”

“To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that Doncaster parks have high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives.”

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.

The Green flag is flying at Campsall Park.

Sandra Crabtree , Chairman of Friends of Sandall Park said: “We, and Doncaster Council are proud and pleased to announce that the park has been awarded Green Flag status again. This is due in no small part to everyone who visits the park and contributes towards keeping it in the fabulous condition that it is. The volunteers devote a tremendous amount of time and effort on your behalf so a massive thank you to them.”