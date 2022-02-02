Doncaster brothers set on a scouting trip of a lifetime

Matthew and Christopher Hough are fundraising for a trip of a lifetime to the World Scouts Jamboree in South Korea August.

Christopher and Matthew Hough from Cantley have started a good deed fundraising mission to be able to join 40,000 scouts from around the world in August.

Christopher (14) is at UEXB Explorers (in Cantley) and Matthew (13) is at 9th Scouts (York Road). They have been in Scouting since they were both five.

Mum Amii said: “I couldn't be more proud of them.

Given how competitive the selection process was, it is a huge achievement for them both to be going.

"It’s the opportunity of a lifetime. The whole scale of the event is like planning the Olympics or something with a massive amount of scouts and acitivities. It’s not something that we as parents would have been able to give them the opportunity for.

"There are only 36 scouts in the South Yorkshire contingent and to get two of them is a massive achievement but something we are very grateful for .

“They only have one opportunity to go on it. We are very pleased both of them were chosen but that leaves us with double the fundraising effort.”

To be selected both lads had to write explaining what their strengths and experiences were and things that they have done.

Matthew has achieved the Chief Scouts Silver award , played baritone in the scout band was flag bearer at the St George's Day parade. Chris played the Last post on a scouting Remembrance Day parade at Finningley War memorial.

They have both been members of the scou sailing group.They are both fundraisers for the diabetes charity JDRF and the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Then they were invited to a scout camp for a weekend with team building exercises and individual challenges and an interview with a panel.

The lads have a target of £7,800 and have already raised £580.

They have been car washing, bake sales and sponsored litter picks for community groups and have more activities in the pipeline.

They have a sponsorship page and are doing the Three Peaks Challenge in June.