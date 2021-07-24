Circular walk to Micklebring for 13 ramblers

Meeting point Grazing Harts pub in Micklebring

After a short briefing from Pete, we set off out of the car park, but not before the landlord asked whether we’d be returning for dinner and drink?

“Drinks only in about five hours time,” we replied.

Turning right out the car park after 80m we reached the footpath taking us north through the M18 underpass and then via a scorched field west’ish to a junction of bridleways.

Walking through fields of barley

Part of this route is covered by Doncaster Ramblers own Heron Way.

This route undulates starting at 450ft then more or less going downhill to Old Denaby (80ft), then uphill back, but that’s why we do it, exercise the heart and lungs.

Turning right Pete took us north though fields and fields of barley to the edge of Conisbrough where Mrs Norman could be seen waving and encouraging us on. Passing a school playing field we heard children’s laughter as they enjoyed an end of term funfair, while we continued quarter of a mile further for our elevenses at an abandoned play area at Denaby Thicks.

Sustained we continued northwest along a tree lined path to Old Denaby from where the long march back began.

After a short stretch of road we saw the path left take a sharp climb uphill to Hooton Roberts and our lunch stop at the Earl of Strafford.

From Hooton Roberts there was a deceptive decent into Ravenfield Park before a climb up Ravenfield Common and the junction of bridleways sign we’d seen in the morning, from where we retraced our steps back to the start.

Thanks Pete Smith for leading this varied and interesting walk and Norman for back marking, but mostly those that come along to support Doncaster Ramblers.

Places of interest

The Heron Way is a series of eight walks through pleasant countryside linking nature reserves, country parks, tourist sites, lovely villages and the best viewpoints mainly in the Doncaster Metropolitan Borough.

Together these linear walks create a 30 mile (48km) leisure walk, designed primarily for walking in sections, or as a two day challenge walk readily accessible by public transport from Doncaster or by car.

A spokemsan for Doncaster Ramblers added: “Rules continue to change regarding outdoor exercise and group activity so please visit our website Doncaster Ramblers for latest, including future activity.

“You can also follow us on Facebook Doncaster Ramblers for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe social distancing, carry a mask, hand sanitiser, and gloves.