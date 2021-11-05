Christmas 2021: All the places around Doncaster where you can get a Xmas tree

Neil Hanna Photography

When it comes to getting a tree for Christmas, people tend to be torn on the subject. Some prefer to get a fake, plastic tree – which is perfectly understandable. Not only do they produce far less mess, but they’re also reusable.

They can be irritating to take apart and put together, though. Plus, ultimately – they aren’t the real thing. Many audiences have a preference for an authentic Christmas tree, even if they can be difficult to source.

There’s not a huge selection of places in Doncaster where you can get one. Please note that some of the places on this list are outside of Doncaster, however none are particularly far away. The furthest you’d be expected to travel is Kirk Smeaton – roughly 15/20 miles away. We’re also not including large chains in this list – only independent sellers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also please be aware – if you own a cat or dog, it might be a good idea to keep them away from the tree. They’re very likely to push or pull them over if they get excited.

Plevey’s Garden World

Address: Chappell Drive, Doncaster, DN1 2RF.

Bawtry Forest Christmas Trees

Address: Great North Road, Bawtry, Doncaster DN10 6DG.

The Billingley Christmas Tree Farm

Address: Back Lane, Billingley, Barnsley, S72 0JF.

Cove Road Christmas Trees

Address: Woodland Croft, Cove Road, Westwoodside, Doncaster, DN9 2AY.

Highfield Christmas Tree Farm