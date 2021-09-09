A regular local walk from Askern

Ploughing through over grown Hawthorn and weeds

To be fair it’s and easy route hampered only by overgrown vegetation and the odd muddy patch (it has been worse) and I

have my trusty satnav. Luckily, it’s flat!

Starting at the car park we headed south along the eastern edge of the lake then crossed the playing field to the far-left corner turning left to cross the railway line.

Nice to meet up with the Alpacas

Following Mill Dike east along the edge of wheat fields whose crops had overgrown onto the path and the going was tough. A herd of Alpacas came to cheer us up.

Going on the path to the next railway crossing was completely obscured by six foot weeds and Hawthorne but we eventually fought out way through turning right half a mile further to reach Wrancarr Mill home of the British Blonde where we had our mid-walk break.

Continuing south west along Clay Bank the path designed for horse not man became more and more narrow and muddy, until eventually opening out onto one of only half a dozen

manned level crossings in Doncaster. As luck would have it the gate keeper saw us coming but warned us there were four trains due and we’d be stuck for a bit.

Eventually with gates open we made our way onto Thorpe Grange Lane, a piece of tarmac that sees very little traffic.

Able to spread out it was nice to observe the group chatting away, enjoying each others company.

All too soon we had to divert off the road back into the thickets. Now heading through a stretch of woodland then open pasture to reach Long Bank where after making a left turn came face to face with a herd of long horns, luckily the docile beasts did

not obstruct our progress towards the railway line which we crossed for a final time.

200m further on a metal bridge on the right was crossed and a flight of steps climbed to reach an area of scrub festooned with wild flowers which we crossed gingerly as there was no visible

footpath. Soon we were back at the playing fields with the lake and car park in sight.

Who’d have guessed there’s a six mile walk to explore on your doorstep.

Rules continue to change regarding outdoor exercise and group activity so please visit our website Doncaster Ramblers for latest, including future activity.

You can also follow us on Doncaster Ramblers Facebook for details of past Rambler outings. Remember while out observe social distancing, carry a mask, hand sanitiser, and gloves.