A familiar walk we never tire of

Back on track

This route includes part of the Trans Pennine trail and Sprotbrough Flash Nature Reserve.

Doncaster Ramblers had done this walk several times, plus on one memorable occasion battling though a head height reeds bed.

Those that remembered it were hoping for nothing similar today.

Ready for the off

We set off down Cadeby Lane/Hollow Gate and as the road bent right, continued straight, through a gate, glad to get off the busy road. After a short distance through woods we turned

left onto the wide Trans Pennine Trail now heading east towards the Don. The route tooking us down steps and under railway lines to reach the Don flood plain, but one look at the vegetation and we beat a hasty retreat back to the safer TPT. (see map) No longer off the beaten track, we shared the metalized track with cyclists, just wish they’d ring their bells!

Finally we escaped the crowds by entering Sprotborough Flash climbing gently 100ft to get clear views over the Don, before exiting at the Boat Inn. After a short walk left along Nursery Lane, we now took a rather convoluted path left right left right before the final stretch back to the start. Having muttered approval at escaping am earlier fight with vegetation, this final mile involved close encounters with cowslips, add to that, having held off all morning the rain began just thirty minutes from home. Still what’s a Ramble without a shower.

Places of Interest

The Trans Pennine Trail: This is a long-distance path running from coast to coast across Northern England entirely on surfaced paths and using only gentle gradients (it runs largely

along disused railway lines and canal towpaths) It is 207 miles. There is also a north south trail from Leeds to Chesterfield. This is 70 miles.

Sprotbrough Flash - Two hundred and eighty million years ago, during the Permian period, dolomite (magnesium limestone) formed here. This has been mined since the mid-19th century. Mining has since stopped and wildlife has returned to this area. The original quarry can still be seen opposite the River Don, adjacent to the Sprotborough Flash lake. Worthy of note, the woolly rhinoceros lived in this area in the Pleistocene. Bones from this creature have been discovered here. The long lake from which the name of the reserve is derived is the

result of subsidence caused by the collapse of old coal mines.