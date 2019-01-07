Organised chaos of the Haxey Hood brings in the New Year in the Isle of Axholome

An important Isle community tradition dating back to the 14th century – the Haxey Hood – went ahead as usual this year despite fewer hostelries taking part and the event being beset by problems.

Four pubs normally compete - The Loco, Duke William and the King's Arms in Haxey and the Carpenters Arms in Westwoodside. However, only the Carpenters Arms was part of proceedings this year. The event normally takes place on January 6, but as that date fell on Sunday this year, as is tradition the event was moved to January 5. Huge crowds turned out once again for this annual scrum, called the sway.

Malcolm Saville (red hoddie), who was the fool 50 years ago, throws the leather hood into the crowd

Phil Palmer, Chief Boggin

Dale Smith as 'The Fool' greeted by one of the crowd

Dale Smith as 'The Fool' addresses the crowd before the Haxey Hood game

