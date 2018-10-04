Olly Murs announces date at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena

Pop sensation Olly Murs has announced a date at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena next year.

The star’s new UK arena tour which sees him return to the Arena on May 24, 2019.

It will be Olly’s eighth headline show at the Arena since appearing on The X Factor back in 2009 with all of his previous shows selling out.

Following the release of his swaggering new single ‘Moves’ featuring Snoop Dogg, Olly Murs returns with his dazzling new album ‘You Know I Know’, out November 9 on RCA Records.

‘You Know I Know’ is a landmark release for Olly who celebrates a decade at the top with this, his sixth album, two discs that feature a brand new album and a sparkling hits collection of songs everyone knows.

“And the other album is songs only I know,” Olly says. “For now.”

Highlights include the glorious ‘Love Me Again’, ‘Feel The Same’ featuring Nile Rodgers on guitar, and the title track featuring Shaggy.

‘You Know, I Know’ is the follow up to ‘24HRS’ which Olly toured last year selling over 600,000 tickets across 24 sold out UK dates.

Tickets for Olly’s FlyDSA Arena date are priced £33.04, £44.24 & £61.60 including booking fee.

Tickets go on sale at 9.30am on Friday 12 October available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk or by phone on 0114 256 5656.