This is what Isle pupils were doing 12 years ago….

This week’s photographs focus on some of the two Axholme senior schools’ activities in 2006 and 2007.

Among this selection of smiling faces are North Axholme School’s Year 8 badminton team, pictured after beating South Axholme School in 2006 (blue shirts, opposite page)

Cheque presentation from North Axholme School to Barnardos and Comic Relief. FRONT l/r Sam Sotheran (12), Ellie Prendergast (15), Jo Barnes from Barnardos, Jenevieve Hill (15). BACK l/r teacher Kelly Walters, Daniel Parkin (13), Robert Mason (16), Charlotte Carbon (12), Joe Walsh (15). (Picture: CHRIS ETCHELLS E451CE)

And a presentation from North Axholme School pupils to Barnardos and Comic Relief with money they raised, from 2007 (opposite page top right).

Pupils from South Axholme School, Epworth, are seen celebrating a good Ofsted report in 2006 (top left, opposite page), Another from South Axholme Community School is with members of the Watoto Choir in 2007 (left).

Victorious badminton team players from North Axholme School’s Y8, triumphed over South Axholme in 2006 (opposite page bottom centre), and next to them is South Axholme pupil Callum Aldam at Fullers’ Bakery on work experience. Kate Humphries is left, at the Tiny Teapot, and Pippe Leuchas (bottom right) at the Co-Op in Epworth.

Far left is a visit by British Army Guurkas to South Axholme in 2006.

Members of the Watoto Choir with some of the year seven pupils from South Axholme Community School. They are Harry Ware, Daniel Richardson, Ben Jackson, Emma Simpson and Peter Beresford.

South Axholme School, Epworth. Visit to the school by the British Army Gurkkas. Year seven pupils practice their saluting). (E090CE)

South Axholme School work experience week. Kate Humphries at The Tiny Teapot, Epworth. (E276CE)

South Axholme School work experience week. Pippe Leuchas at the Co-op, Epworth. (E273CE)

South Axholme School soccer team.

North Axholme School, Crowle. Year 8 badminton team who beat South Axholme school. Front Tom Gravel (13), Elliot Groom (12). BACK l/r Luke Davidson (12), Richard Bullas (12), Alex Melville (13), Ryan Hughes (13), Josh Jones (12). (E156CE)