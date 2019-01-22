This is what Isle pupils were doing 12 years ago….
Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter
This week’s photographs focus on some of the two Axholme senior schools’ activities in 2006 and 2007.
Among this selection of smiling faces are North Axholme School’s Year 8 badminton team, pictured after beating South Axholme School in 2006 (blue shirts, opposite page)
And a presentation from North Axholme School pupils to Barnardos and Comic Relief with money they raised, from 2007 (opposite page top right).
Pupils from South Axholme School, Epworth, are seen celebrating a good Ofsted report in 2006 (top left, opposite page), Another from South Axholme Community School is with members of the Watoto Choir in 2007 (left).
Victorious badminton team players from North Axholme School’s Y8, triumphed over South Axholme in 2006 (opposite page bottom centre), and next to them is South Axholme pupil Callum Aldam at Fullers’ Bakery on work experience. Kate Humphries is left, at the Tiny Teapot, and Pippe Leuchas (bottom right) at the Co-Op in Epworth.
Far left is a visit by British Army Guurkas to South Axholme in 2006.