These photos from 12 years ago show the great spirit in Doncaster

When it comes to fundraising for deserving causes, people in Doncaster give their all, and come up with all kinds of ideas to build up money and make a difference. Here are some of our fundraiser photographs from around 12 years ago, that you might remember….

Former drug users linked with fundraisers at Doncaster Royal Infirmary to abseil from the roof of one of the buildings, to support Doncaster and Mexborough Aurora Centres. Aurora founder Valerie Lepedat, left, is pictured above with Alison Billups, project officer, fundraiser Leila Mountford, Nicola Williamson, of Aurora, DRI nurse Fay Darlington, fundraiser Jill Hughes, DRI healthcare assistant Darius Razaghi and Aurora patron Carolyn Hodgson.

Fundraisers with cheques totalling just over a 1,000 for St John's Hospice, Balby.

.Fundraiser Becky Pitcher (left), 24, can be seen with mum Linda Pitcher (right), 44, and, (middle row, from left), Elaine Saul, 42, Patricia Mumford, Ann Frankland, 68, Reg Hudson, 79, and Jean Reynolds, with cheques totalling just over £1,000 for St John's Hospice, Balby.

Members of Hatfield and Thorne Golf Society raised £1,750 for Sheffield Children's Hospital during a charity golf tournament at Owston Hall. On our photograph are Phil Hilton, Dean Nixon, NX1 Group, Gary Malton, Jim Butterley, Simon Athey, fundraiser for Sheffield Children's Hospital, Will Wheeler, landlord of Hatfield Chase, Merv Friar, landlord of The Bay Horse, Andy Dilks, and Steve Pavlovskis, of Pavlister Ltd.

Doncaster RLFC players braved the chill at the Keepmoat Stadium to promote the fundraising Ladies’ Day in 2007. They are, from left, Luke Burgess, Simon Worroll, Craig Lawton, Luke Gale and Joe Brown.

Matthew Walker, 16, young leader with The 67th Sprotbrough Scout Group, successfully requested help from the Doncaster Youth Bank towards a new minibus.

