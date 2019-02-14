Schoolday celebrations 2006

It’s all about the north of the Isle this week, and events at the Axholme Academy over 10 years ago.

Here are just some of the activities with pupils from the year 2006, who made it into our pages.

North Axholme School, Crowle. Football U12's runners up North Lincs E.S.F.A 5 a-side comp. (E761CE)

A forensic day (far left )sees Rebecca Oxborrow (14), Alex Wilkinson (14), and Eva Payne (14) studying fingerprints. Next to that, pupils celebrate their school gaining the Arts Mark Gold Award. And below them, a victorious North Axholme U16's football team, following their quarter final match against South Axholme School.

On the opposite page, top left, are recipients of Junior Maths Challenge certificates, and then the U12's runners up of the North Lincs E.S.F.A 5 a-side competition.

Along the bottom, from left, are the team who won the Scunthorpe under 16's Rounders Championships.

A Year 8 badminton team, who were successful against South Axholme School, are next in line, followed by lucky Kelly Merchant (12) and Richard Metcalfe (13), who are pictured after hearing they were to go on a trip to Lapland.

North Axholme School, Crowle. Recieved the Arts Mark Gold Award. Pipils celebrating. (E698CE)

Finally the U15's team, far right, are Scunthorpe and district hockey winners.

North Axholme School, Crowle. Forensic Day. Taking finger prints are l/r Rebecca Oxborrow (14), Alex Wilkinson (14), Eva Payne (14). (E759CE)

South Axholme v North Axholme. U16's football quarter final match. North Axholme team pic. (E359CE)

North Axholme School rounders team have won the Scunthorpe under 16's rounders championships. l/r BACK Danielle Kirk (15), Mel Fillingham (16), Steph Bailey (15), Catherine Eade (16). FRONT Jenni Senior (16), Harriette Ashcroft (16). (Picture: CHRIS ETCHELLS E506CE)

North Axholme School, Crowle. Year 10 badminto team who beat South Axholme school. l/r Matthew Teal (14), Kyle Dancer (15), Tim Mooring (14), Scott Buttrick (14). (E157CE)

Two pupils going to lapland. l/r Kelly Merchant (12) and Richard Metcalfe (13). (E375CE)