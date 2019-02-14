Schoolday celebrations 2006

It’s all about the north of the Isle this week, and events at the Axholme Academy over 10 years ago.
Here are just some of the activities with pupils from the year 2006, who made it into our pages.
A forensic day (far left )sees Rebecca Oxborrow (14), Alex Wilkinson (14), and Eva Payne (14) studying fingerprints. Next to that, pupils celebrate their school gaining the Arts Mark Gold Award. And below them, a victorious North Axholme U16's football team, following their quarter final match against South Axholme School.
On the opposite page, top left, are recipients of Junior Maths Challenge certificates, and then the U12's runners up of the North Lincs E.S.F.A 5 a-side competition.
Along the bottom, from left, are the team who won the Scunthorpe under 16's Rounders Championships.
A Year 8 badminton team, who were successful against South Axholme School, are next in line, followed by lucky Kelly Merchant (12) and Richard Metcalfe (13), who are pictured after hearing they were to go on a trip to Lapland.
Finally the U15's team, far right, are Scunthorpe and district hockey winners.