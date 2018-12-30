New Year 2000 in Doncaster was celebrated in a host of different ways

As everyone recovers from the turn of the year and 2019 celebrations, we look back at photographs from the much anticipated Millennium in Doncaster.

There were events galore including racecourse festivity,a Great Gatsby Ball at the Earl of Doncaster hotel, and many street parties as people got together in communities to see the New Year in.

NEWS....28/12/2000''Indulge manageress Kim Rodgers (left), aged 19, and friend Stacey Brentnall, aged 18, model a couple of party outfits just right for the New Year celebrations. The shop is in Hallgate, Doncaster.

Several restaurants, including the Indus and the Bombay Tandoori, offered to transport customers in a bid to attract celebrants, and five town centre pubs joined forces to issue a 15 hopper ticket.

Emergency services in and around Doncaster were highly relieved when their months of detailed planning appeared to pay off, as the new millennium events passed in the town without major incident..

It was the weather that created most problems over the Millennium New Year period, with black ice blamed for a spate of New Year's Day road accidents.

A family of three were in a car which slid into a ditch on Almholme Lane, Arksey.

Year 3 pupils of Sprotbrough Copley Junior School, give a cheer of approval after the school received new football goal posts funded by Doncaster Councils Active Recreation unit and Sheffield and Hallamshire FA.

And six people, including four children, were taken to hospital after their people carrier left the road on Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, and ended up on its roof.

In Bessacarr, a BMW car overturned in the front garden of a house on Stoops Lane.

All police leave was cancelled for the big night in Doncaster, but although it proved busy, according to Inspector Maurice Jackson, there was nothing significant on New Year's Eve and the first day of the new millennium was particularly quiet.

A spokesman for Doncaster Royal Infirmary said: "It was all pretty quiet until the spate of accidents caused by black ice."

Old year out New Year in.. old and young residents hail the new year at Sycamore Grove, Cantley, Doncaster at their Millennium street party. Pictured are John Custons (78) and Emily Stacey (6 months)

NHS Direct took an average 350 calls a day across South Yorkshire and the South Humber,