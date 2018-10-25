Isle’s gruesome past is revealed

Research in to Epworth’s history for his previous book based around World War one, led author Bob Fish into darker territory.

As the retired headteacher delved deeper in to life around Epworth a century and more ago, he became immersed in an Isle overflowing with intrigue and mystery.

Bob Fish

This resulted in his latest book, Misadventure, Mayhem, Myth and Murder in the Isle – Dark Tales of Axholme….and people are clamouring for copies.

Those who get to turn the pages of the book – and Mr Fish does warn anyone with a nervous disposition not to read it, can expect some shocking revelations.

The author explained: “It was when I was looking in to the period from the 1870s to the 1920s that I came across a lot of suicides, gruesome murders, and much more.

“The police at the time were good in some respects but certainly not in others….there was an inspector embezzling money, a constable who lasted three hours in the job due to his misdeeds, and so it goes on….

“There were reportings of strange creatures in the fens and marshlands, and mysterious drownings in the Trent.

“Very young mothers of the time would dispose of their infants in the river. And then there are the ghosts….so many ghost stories.

“A rift developed over a gravestone in Owston Ferry churchyard that the vicar would not allow, and in 1788 of course, there was the infamous Epworth poisoner.”

Each chapter of the book covers one main story supplemented by another. As Bob already has more than 150 orders for his book from local fans, he is arranging a book signing in Belton, when collection of copies, and new sales will be made. The book is also available to order on Amazon.

“The enjoyment of this was in the doing of it,” added Bob. “My other books have broken even financially which is fine. What I want to do is promote the Isle of Axholme in any way I can. It’s an area steeped in history and legend. I hope people enjoy reading it as much as I did putting it together.”