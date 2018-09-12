Images to take you back to the eighties in and around Doncaster

Bygone days in Doncaster

Buildings of note in the town centre include the National Westminster bank, and we have a snap of the British Homes Stores’ outlet when it was at peak popularity with shoppers.

One of the Belles' 80s FA Cup triumphs

Many shops and stores that flourished in the eighties have sadly now disappeared, including Woolworths with its colourful pick n mix sweets – a big treat for youngsters.

Little shoppers could look forward to a roundabout ride in the marketplace if they were lucky. And youngsters of the time might remember Cuttriss Model Shop, and the Northern Zoological Stores.

Chelsea Girl was a big fashion name, and book lovers could visit Taylor and Colbridge on St Sepulchre Gate.

Doncaster Belles celebrated a clutch of FA Cup wins, and in 1989, HRH Princess Diana visited Doncaster to officially open the new Dome Leisure Centre.

Princess Diana opens the Dome in 1989

She was welcomed to the borough by the leader of the Council, Gordon Gallimore.

Crowds turned out in force to see the royal visitor, and waited for hours to get a good vantage point for the swift proceedings.

The Dome offered Doncaster a new swimming and leisure pool with lagoons, a large gymnasium and split ice rink, as well as a modern café within the development.

Pubs and clubs in vogue at the time included Park Lane and Karisma along with The Garden, The King’s Head, AD Forty Three and The Gallery, to name but a few...

BHS Doncaster in its heyday

It was a difficult decade for Doncaster in many ways; numerous pits began to close, leading to the loss of many jobs, and the miners' strike of 1984 affected scores of families.

There were some very cold spells. In December 1981, the lowest chill recorded, at a minimum temperature of -13.5 degrees celcius, was set.