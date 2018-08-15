Doncaster hospital patients step back in time to the 1940s for a tea party

atients on the Mallard Ward at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) took a step back in time when staff in period costume transported them back to the 1940s.

It was all part of a creative bid to transport patients back to the war years for an afternoon tea-party.

The ward cares for elderly patients, who often have conditions which can affect their memory. To ensure individuals receive the best possible care, the team are always looking for new (or in this case, retro) and innovative ways to encourage them to share their memories and stories from yesteryear.

Special events like this are part of the Trust’s drive towards delivering ‘patient centered care’. This means placing a greater emphasis on individual need, tailoring treatment to a patient’s specific needs, ultimately improving their hospital stay.

Activities co-ordinator on the ward, Gemma Betts, said: “Activities like this can take our patients back to a time that they remember so clearly and it really makes them smile.”

She added: “The traditional hospital setting melts away, which often can be daunting, and with their imagination flowing it encourages patients to talk about what life was like back then.”

The ward staff served tea in their vintage costumes, which included an RAF uniform and an array of extravagant hats and dresses, while soundtrack from the 1940s played in the background.

Gemma said: “The afternoon really encouraged relatives to get involved as well as the patients. They were curious about the outfits and asked questions which sparked conversation.”