North Lindsey College student wins prestigious drama school place

Talented North Lindsey College student Megan Bogg is celebrating after gaining entry into one of the best performing arts schools in the UK.

Megan, 20, was accepted after interview at her first choice university, LIPA (Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts).

She went to North Lindsey College after gaining her A Levels as a nursing student, but felt it was not for her and needed a more creative outlet, with a view to inspiring and educating others through performance.

“Drama was the only subject at school that I could do as I wanted and express myself,” said Megan. “The teachers I have had from school to College have all been influential throughout my life.”

Leena Pawlyszyn from the college said: “Meg is exceptionally talented and I have no doubt that she will become extremely successful within her chosen pathway. I wish her all the luck in the world for the future and the journey she is about to embark on. LIPA has gained a true star.”