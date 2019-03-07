North Lincolnshire’s rail company’s generous donation to hospice

Lindsey Lodge Hospice has been given a £1,000 boost thanks to one of the UK’s leading multi-disciplinary railway infrastructure contractors.

The VolkerRail Team based at British Steel’s Scunthorpe steelworks have achieved more than five years without any lost-time accidents and in celebration the big hearted team there agreed to donate money to the hospice rather than spend it on a celebration.

VolkerRail general manager, John Pearson, said: “This is a massive achievement that really does deserve acknowledging. It is extremely humbling that the team wish to help others as their celebration and it was a great pleasure to make this donation to Lindsey Lodge in recognition of their outstanding performance.”

John and some of the Scunthorpe team visited the charity-run Hospice to handover the donation, and were given a tour by fundraiser Rob Dannatt, who said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone at VolkerRail for choosing to support us at Lindsey Lodge Hospice.”