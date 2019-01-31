North Lincolnshire Council investment to ensure pupils stay healthy

A £33,000 investment in Isle schools to promote a healthy lifestyle for youngsters and support for pupils with additional needs has been pledged by North Lincolnshire Council.

The investment follows on from the Annual Education Report, published in December, which highlighted how children and young people in North Lincolnshire are getting a better quality of education than ever before.

Two funding pots have been created for schools: SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) Capital Funding (£100,000) and Healthy Pupils’ Capital Grant Funding (£117,000).

All schools were able to bid for a share of the funding for 2018/19. In their bids, schools explained the project they were seeking funding for and the impact it would have on the children and young people within their school.

Healthy Pupils’ funding aims to improve children’s and young people’s physical and mental health by improving and increasing availability for physical activity, healthy eating, mental health and wellbeing, and medical conditions.

SEND funding supports schools to make adjustments in enabling children and young people with SEND to recognise and achieve their full potential.

Working together, the council and the education community of North Lincolnshire have set the ambition being one of the best local authority areas in England for learning outcomes, the quality of provision and for attendance and inclusion.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, said: “Improving learning and wellbeing outcomes for all our children and funding for children and education are real priorities for our council. Ensuring schools have the best resources available for their pupils is really important to allow them to flourish.

“This is supported by the fact that in North Lincolnshire, nine out of ten schools are rated as good or outstanding by Ofsted – higher than the national average.

“We are fully committed to investing in schools in the Isle of Axholme to provide the best possible learning environments and ensure the need for school places is met. Every child matters and we want each and every one of them to do their best.”

Cabinet member for children, families, learning and leisure,Coun David Rose, said: “The Healthy Pupils’ and SEND funding give schools the opportunity to make a real difference for pupils’ education and health. “Education outcomes for our children and young people in North Lincolnshire are continuing to improve, moving us closer to our ambition of being the best local authority area in the country. We are always striving for excellence and the funding will further strengthen our ambition.”

The North Lincolnshire Annual Education Report is available on the council’s www.northlincs.gov.uk/schools-libraries-and-learning/information-for-professionals/annual-education-report website.