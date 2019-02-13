North Lincolnshire Council helping people get on the property ladder with free event

Moving on up the property ladder will be high on the agenda when North Lincolnshire’s first Home ownership Expo will take place on Saturday March 2 at the Engineering UTC Northern Lincolnshire.

The event is organised by North Lincolnshire Council, with support from Smooth Financial Solutions, Sills & Betteridge Solicitors, and Walshe’s Property & Letting Agency.

Learn how to get on the property ladder with the first Home Ownership Expo

Visitors to the event can meet with estate agents, mortgage providers, solicitors, banks and building societies, insurance companies, house builders and more for advice and guidance on every stage of the house-buying process.

This free event is suitable for everyone on any rung of the property ladder, from first-time buyers to down-sizers. There will also be advice for those looking to buy a second property to let.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, will officially open the event and he said: “Buying a house can be daunting and stressful, especially for first time buyers. The Homeownership Expo aims to make the process as smooth as possible by providing advice and guidance, to help you make informed decisions. Visitors can also find out about schemes like Help to Buy, discounted market sales and Shared Ownership on offer, which reduce the barriers people face to buying a house and bring the dream of owning your own home a lot closer.” Visit www.nortlincs.gov.uk/homeownership for more.