North Lincolnshire Council big investment in area's new cafe

North Lincolnshire Council has helped Bottesford and Yaddlethorpe Coffee Shop and Visitor Centre open its doors to the public after investing £350,000 in the centre.

The new visitor attraction is located in Bottesford Beck Linear Park, just off Messingham Road.

The centre is home to information boards about the local area and the wildlife that call the Beck home, information about local walking and cycling routes, an Imagination Library book corner for young children and families, and toilet facilities, including an accessible toilet.

Leader of North Lincolnshire Council, Coun Rob Waltham, said: “It’s fantastic to see Bottesford’s new visitor centre opening its doors. The centre will provide a welcome rest stop for those out exploring the Beck.”

The Arc – a social enterprise which runs a community health and wellbeing hub – will be running the Coffee Shop at the centre for visitors and walkers.