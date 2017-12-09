Noah from Doncaster school gets chance to be TV star

A Doncaster high school student was put through his goalkeeping paces on TV after being chosen to take part in a special event in London alongside Premier League goalies.

McAuley Catholic High School pupil, Noah Setterfield, 11, was selected to attend the launch of ‘Sells Pro Training’ – a new goalkeeper training programme co-founded by North Lincolnshire coach James Norton.

Noah was one of four boys from the region selected to attend the event by goalkeeping coach James and he joined other students and special guests Asmir Begovic and Julian Speroni for an exclusive training session in front of TV cameras from ITV and Sky Sports.

Speaking at the launch, co-founder James Norton said: “I was delighted to invite Noah to London to experience playing with these top class keepers. Our region has many talented young players and we can give them fantastic opportunities to develop and experience training like a professional. If you think you have a budding Begovic at home, come along to Sells Pro Training in Doncaster and try it out – the first two sessions are free.”

AFC Bournemouth keeper and Sells Goalkeeper Products Brand Ambassador, Asmir Begovic said: “When I was asked to get involved with this project I jumped at the opportunity. I was once that young guy, like Noah, striving to be a top class goalkeeper and the fact that we are able to help boys and girls improve with structured coaching gives me immense satisfaction. Who knows - hopefully one or two will achieve their dreams and play at the highest level.” Managing Director and Founder of Sells Goalkeeper Products, Adam Sells, said he was thrilled to set up the programme.