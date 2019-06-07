New meat range smothered in the UK's best loved retro sweets is launched

An online food retailer has launched a brand-new meat range for the summer – smothered in some of the nation’s most well-loved sweets.

Believed to be a first in the UK, the musclefood.com team have developed popping candy beef steak burgers, Parma Violet pork steaks, and Rainbow Drop chicken breasts as colourful alternatives to some traditional British barbecue favourites.

Pork and Parma Violets

The pork steaks and chicken breasts are delivered with packets of sweets which you use to coat and marinate the meat before cooking.

With the burgers, the popping candy is used to garnish the meat after cooking through.

Despite being a complete treat for the taste buds, these sweet meats are high in protein, and low in either salt, sugar or saturated fats.

The Parma Violet pork, popping candy burgers and Rainbow Drop chicken also contain just 179, 141 and 121 calories per 100g respectively.

Fancy some Fizz Wizz on your burger?

Each pack is priced between £3.50-£4.

A musclefood spokesperson commented: “If the weather turns out as good as it’s supposed to this summer, thousands of Brits will be dusting off the barbecue to enjoy grilled goodies with friends and family.

“And whilst there’s nothing wrong with a good old fashioned cheese burger or hot dog, we wanted to come up with something a bit different this year.

“The new products in our sweet meat range are the perfect balance of sweet and savoury, combining flavours that probably haven’t worked together before.”

Musclefood’s assistant development chef Josh Briggs added: “We’ve definitely pushed the boundaries with these new products, by bringing some iconic flavours from our childhood back into the kitchen.

“These are flavours that you might not have thought belong on a burger, but they really do give the meats a new lease of life.

“The Rainbow Drops add a slight sweetness to the chicken without being too overpowering, whilst the Parma Violets help cut through the slight saltiness of the pork.

“As for the popping candy burgers, they add an interesting edge to your summer BBQ with every pop, bang, and crackle.”