New indoor bowls club open for business

An Isle bowls club has secured funding to run a weekly indoor session to give residents the chance to try their hand at something new.

Belton Bowls Club are now running indoor bowling every Monday afternoon from 2pm until 4 at Belton Pavilion.

Spokesmen for the Belton Bowls Club Derek Tate said “The indoor sessions will give people who had never bowled before a chance to come along and try this new facility at a cost of only £2 per session. Help and guidance would be given to anyone who came along and it also gave the bowling club members a great indoor facility and means we can continue bowling throughout the winter months before we go back outside onto grass.” Anyone interested in trying it out can call Derek on 01427 875 724.