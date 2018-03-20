New imaginative play area open for business

A North Lincolnshire family attraction has opened the region’s first dedicated imaginative play area.

Children are in for a treat over the Easter holidays as Piggy Tail Lane at the Pink Pig Farm in Holme is now open for business.

Piggy Tail Lane is a street of imagination for children including a tractor workshop, animal care station, kitchen, café, story-telling area, dressing up area and Duplo brick play area.

There is also seating for parents and guardians and the new indoor play will be included in the existing admission prices on the farm.

Sally Jackson, Director of the Pink Pig Farm said: “We are so excited to be Lincolnshire’s first dedicated imaginative play destination, the feedback says the local area is crying out for something like this and we’re so pleased that we have been able to offer it, in addition to our other indoor play barn, outdoor play and animal farm park. We are really looking forward to the grand opening to see all children’s smiling faces”

As well as exploring the new Piggy Tail Lane attraction children can enjoy the Mad Hatter’s Easter EGG-Straveganza at the venue until April 15th.

As part of the EGG-Straveganza families can enjoy egg hunts in the egg collecting field, an inflatable assault course, flamingo croquet area, Cheshire cat woodland walk and a visit from the Queen of hearts.

Ben Marshall, Operations Manager of the Pink Pig Farm says of the Easter fun, “We hugely enjoy Easter and last year our Easter EGG-Stravenganza was so popular, so we’re so excited to build on this and create a fun day out for all the family, with a Mad Hatter themed twist. I know the Queen of hearts especially, the children will love. We’ve had thousands of Crème eggs delivered ready to give away, and the office is bursting with flamingos, white rabbits and goodness knows what else ready for the holidays”

Visit www.pinkpigfarm.co.uk