New homes on former Sheffield hotel site

One of Sheffield’s historic hotels is to be transformed in to six plush apartments, with a new 24-home development alongside.

The Beauchief on Abbeydale Road South, will feature a gated community of 30 homes, with landscaped open spaces for residents to benefit from.

It has been launched by property consultancy Knight Frank, on behalf of Brantingham Homes.

This development includes the adaptation of what was the Beauchief Hotel.

The hotel served the area, including the business community, for many years, and was built originally as the Abbeydale Station Hotel, used mainly by travellers who passed through the local railway station.

Now its new sympathetic conversion in to six grand two-bedroom apartments, will retain many of the building’s original features such as high ceilings and restored period fireplaces.

Interiors will feature contemporary bespoke kitchens, roomy, open-plan living areas and luxuriously appointed bathrooms.

Some apartments will boast master bedroom suites with their own dressing areas and en-suite shower rooms.

Undercroft parking will be available to residents, with lift access to all living levels.

In addition to the converted apartments, 24 new build homes will feature a mix of detached family houses and apartments.

Twelve detached family-style houses will be set over three floors, each with five bedrooms and of contemporary design.

These properties will boast high specification features including modern, spacious kitchens, and bi-fold doors out to their rear, landscaped gardens.

Two block paved spaces, along with a garage parking space will be provided for each home.

Another 12 new-build apartments will be situated to the rear of the converted hotel, overlooking the River Sheaf.

Each of these river-side apartments will have two double bedrooms, open-plan living areas, modern bespoke kitchens and floor to ceiling windows with Juliet balconies.

Every apartment has allocated parking.

Louise Platts, residential development sales negotiator at Knight Frank said: “The Beauchief offers a rare mix of period conversion and new build homes, in a highly sought-after part of Sheffield.

“The apartments are ideal for first time buyers using the Help to Buy scheme, but we also expect strong levels of interest from those searching for a family home in a desirable, secure location.”

The Beauchief is positioned within minutes of Sheffield city centre by train.

The M1 motorway network and Peak District National Park are a short drive away, and there is a good choice of schools, restaurants and picturesque walks all close by.

The show apartment is open to the public now, by appointment.

Prices start from £335,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, with completion due in December 2018.

For more information about the development, contact Knight Frank on 020 7861 5468.

In the 1980s and 1990s The Beauchief Hotel was extended with an additional 40 rooms, and this in turn led to the hotel becoming a popular venue for weddings, christenings and family celebrations.

It closed down for business at the end of 2015, with high costs of repair work given as the reason behind the decision.

The venue was last operated by BrewKitchen, which was a joint venture of Richard Smith’s restaurant group and the Thornbridge Brewery.