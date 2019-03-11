New health advice centre for patients opens at DRI

Visitors needing vital support from the Patient Advice and Liaison Service at Doncaster Royal Infirmary now have easier access to the centre after its relocation to a brand new office.

PALS has been relocated to an office close to the site’s gate four entrance.

Offering confidential assistance to the public, PALS is the hospital’s first point of contact for patients and their families. The help they provide can take many forms, from answering health-related questions, to signposting to additional support as well as resolving concerns.

Until very recently, the PALS office was situated at the west end of DRI, far away from where the majority of patients arrive. Hardly ideal, this meant that visitors would need to walk quite a distance in order to get information, pass along feedback or make a complaint.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Trust chairman at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, was on hand to cut the ribbon and welcome the PALS staff to their new workplace.

Suzy said: ‘’When attending hospital, patients need to feel like they can receive information and support in a timely manner. Whether they are looking for guidance on how to get involved in their own healthcare, want to make a suggestion on how we can improve, or just want to pass along a compliment, the PALS team are there to accommodate. They are the first point of contact for our visitors and having them positioned near the main entrance simply ensures that they can be as helpful as possible.” The PALS office is open every weekday, from 9am to 5pm. Call 01302 642764.