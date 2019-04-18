New Falco Lounge, giving a nod to Kes, to open in South Yorkshire creating 30 jobs

The Lounges, the West Country based restaurant/café/bar group is opening a brand-new site in Barnsley on Thursday, May 30.

Falco Lounge will be the first site to open at The Glass Works, creating 30 jobs for local people.

A cosy retreat

The name is a loving nod to the Barnsley-based story of Kes, with Falco being the Latin genus for the falcon family.

The Lounges will transform the site into a family-friendly retro-inspired cosy retreat, where eclectic artwork and quirky curios sit next to oversized vintage sofas and old school benches, strikingly painted table tops and statement lighting, in the eclectic style much loved by Lounge aficionados.

Particular attention will be paid to families – there’ll be a fine selection of games and books, colouring pencils and pads, a full menu just for Little Loungers and high chairs and baby-change facilities are available for the tiny ones.

Phil Kinsella, Operations Manager, The Lounges, said “We’re really looking forward to throwing open the doors at Falco Lounge and showing the locals how to lounge in style. The team are looking forward to becoming part of the community and will support local groups and initiatives wherever possible.”

The Lounges is opening a new branch

A community notice board will be available for those wanting to publicise events and a book swap area will be kept well stocked. The team will also be holding regular fund-raising events as part of their commitment to making a difference in the community.

Falco Lounge will cater for all tastes throughout the day. Whether you’re looking for the best coffee in town, a business lunch with colleagues or a lazy all-day brunch, Falco Lounge is the perfect place to relax and unwind. The all-day menu features everything from the famous authentic tapas and Hero Burger to Tin Pan Louie’s beef chilli, packed paninis and the best mac and cheese you’ve ever tasted… or there’s the ever-changing specials menu. Little Loungers, vegans and those favouring a gluten-free diet are well catered for with their very own menus.

David Shepherd, Barnsley Council, Service Director of Regeneration and Culture said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Falco Lounge to Barnsley, and confident it will be a great addition to the town centre and play a key role in helping us create a thriving and vibrant town centre that gives our community what it wants, needs and deserves.

“Having Falco Lounge as a neighbour to the Library @ the Lightbox, our new state-of-the-art community hub and flagship facility, makes the proposition a very unique offer. The synergy between the Lightbox and Falco Lounge will create a wonderful experience for people and the Lounge brand really compliments the library offer and slots in perfectly with existing names in the town centre.

“The opening of Falco Lounge is a testament to the positive impact The Glass Works is already having, and we are delighted that they have chosen to give it a name that relates to something very close to the hearts of the people of Barnsley.

“We look forward to working with Queensberry to announce other exciting new brands in the coming months.”

Jocelyn Holmes, Senior Leasing Manager, Queensberry who is supporting Barnsley Council on the delivery of The Glass Works added: “Our vision for Barnsley is to curate a mix of uses to bring customers in to the town centre, whilst also celebrating the many great independent businesses that are already here. Falco Lounge will go a long way to achieving this by establishing a day to evening destination.”

Falco Lounge

3 The Glass Works, Barnsley S70 1GW

www.thelounges.co.uk/falco